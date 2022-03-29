Huey Magoo's Opens in Montgomery, Alabama

Huey Magoo’s celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Alabama in Montgomery, president and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Montgomery is the 22nd restaurant opening system-wide spanning four states, with over 200 franchises currently sold in nine states.

The 3,000 square foot Montgomery restaurant features indoor seating and a pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window. This is the first of four Huey Magoo’s restaurants to open in the Montgomery area under franchisee Scott Pratt, who is also a partner with Papa Johns Pizza. Huey Magoo’s Montgomery will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are very excited to open our first Huey Magoo’s in Montgomery and bring the ‘filet mignon of chicken’ to the state of Alabama,” says Pratt. “Opening in Montgomery is a chance to promote our team and grow, which we are focused on providing opportunities for advancement and of course a fun place to work.” Howard continues, “It’s a huge thrill to open our very first restaurant in Alabama and continue our massive expansion throughout the Southeast and also the whole country, which is far beyond our wildest dreams.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 8001 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36116. Hours of operation are Sunday–Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday–Saturday 11am to 10pm.