Huey Magoo's Opens in Morristown, Tennessee

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today in Morristown, Tennessee, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Morristown is the 48th restaurant opening system-wide spanning nine states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 3,000 square foot free standing restaurant features a double drive-thru. This is the second of 20 Huey Magoo’s restaurants, joining Kingsport, to open in the Tri-Cities and Nashville market area under franchisees Odus, Addie, Rudy and Katie Mundy, who have also been multi-unit Fazolis franchisees for 26 years. Morristown will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We're incredibly excited to be opening our second store,” says the Mundy family. “The brand as a whole has such a high potential and ceiling. We can't say enough good things about the brand, everything from the food to people and everything in between is amazing. Morristown is a great city and trade area that only continues to grow. We have a fond history with the city of Morristown. The people here are courteous and friendly. We look forward to serving them for many years to come.” Howard continues, “We are delighted to celebrate our fantastic franchise family - the Mundy’s - second Huey Magoo’s. They have done great things in Kingsport, and we wish them continued massive success in Morristown and many cities throughout vibrant Tennessee.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 4374 Erica Greene Circle, Morristown, TN 37814. Hours of operation are (dine-in) 11am-9pm daily, (drive-thru) 11am-10pm daily.