Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – is proud to celebrate its newest franchise store now open in Circleville, Ohio, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Circleville is the 67th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states. The 2,400 square foot free standing restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the first of five Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Ohio under Operating Partner Gordon Lutz. Huey Magoo’s Circleville will offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and third-party delivery services DoorDash, Uber Eats and EZcater.

“We are very excited to open our first Huey Magoo’s franchise and bring this needed premium fast casual chicken focused brand to Circleville,” says Lutz. Howard continues, “We are ecstatic for Gordon and his team to now officially be riding the Huey Magoo’s wave. We wish them incredible success furthering our growth and making many more fans of the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ in the Midwest.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders in a meal, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 23601 US-23, Circleville, OH 43113. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10am-10pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-11pm. Contact the restaurant at: 740-497-4359.