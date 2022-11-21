Huey Magoo's Opens in North Lauderdale, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in North Lauderdale, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s North Lauderdale is the 37th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states, with new additions West Virginia and Kentucky. The 2,000 square foot end cap restaurant is the fourth of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise, Coral Springs and Oakland Park, that Huey Magoo’s franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. Other target areas include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are excited to bring the outstanding Huey Magoo’s product to North Lauderdale, a growing city with a great community,” says Tyler Cafferty. Howard continues, “I am ecstatic to see another Huey Magoo’s in this area, my hometown. We are also thrilled for multi-unit franchisees the Cafferty’s tremendous growth and success of the brand in South Florida.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 7206 West McNab Road, North Lauderdale, FL 33068 (Arena Shoppes). Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm.