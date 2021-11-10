Huey Magoo's Opens in Oakwood, Georgia

The Southeast’s popular, fast-growing, delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s is at it again celebrating its fourth grand opening in the Peach State in Oakwood, Georgia today, President and CEO Andy Howard announces.

Oakwood is Huey Magoo’s milestone 20th restaurant opening company-wide. The 3,600 square foot free-standing restaurant features a pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window. Huey Magoo’s Oakwood location was previously a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant that Huey Magoo’s converted to their new prototype design.

This is the second of up to 46 Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Greater Atlanta in the development deal of franchise group DAD’s Tenders, comprised of Dean Thompson, Alex Larson and Derry Thompson, who are also seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Oakwood will offer safe dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are thrilled to open our second store and further our growth with Huey Magoo’s,” says Dean Thompson. Howard continues, “Store #20 is a huge milestone for the brand! Dean, Derry and Alex are phenomenal franchisees, who have achieved tremendous success with their Loganville store, which we look forward to them matching in Oakwood and many more locations to come. This is the start of a huge wave of Huey Magoo’s openings in the coming months and a lot of excitement surrounding the brand, so stay tuned!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take-out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.