Huey Magoo's Opens in Odessa, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today in Odessa, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Odessa is the 47th restaurant opening system-wide spanning nine states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,700-square-foot freestanding restaurant features a double drive-thur and large outdoor covered patio. This is the fourth of 10-20 locations, joining Lady Lake, Brooksville and Wildwood, to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partners David Lambo and Jeremy Kral, who have a combined 40 plus years of restaurant experience across many QSR brands. Odessa will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are very happy to open our fourth Huey Magoo’s and continue to bring the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken’ to more and more people across West Central Florida,” says Partners Connolly, Pagan, Lambo and Kral. Howard continues, “We are thrilled to celebrate back-to-back openings this week – our first opening in Missouri – and latest opening in Florida for this excellent group of franchisees, who are on the fast track to growth having recently opened Wildwood as well, and we wish them tremendous, continued success.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 13372 Pine Gap Spur, Odessa, FL 33556. Hours of operation are (dine-in) 10:30am-9pm daily, (drive-thru) 10:30am-10pm daily.