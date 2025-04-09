The wait is over. Huey Magoo’s – the fast-casual brand famous for its bold flavors and hand-crafted chicken tenders, is bringing its fan-favorite tenders to a second location in Springfield, Mo. with the grand opening of its Battlefield Road location. Huey Magoo’s expands its commitment to bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and made-to-order meals with the opening of its 74th restaurant nationwide. Every tender starts with the best 3% of the chicken—the tenderloin—and is served hand-breaded, 24-hour marinated and grilled, or “sauced” and tossed in buffalo, sweet heat , lemon pepper or garlic parmesan for maximum flavor.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant features a variety of convenient ways to enjoy their meal, including dine-in/out, takeout, catering and a drive-thru as well as online ordering through Uber Eats, Door Dash and EZ Cater. This will be the third location operated by James and Lisa Tillman, who bring years of experience in the franchise industry and a shared passion for delivering an exceptional guest experience.

“We’re thrilled to open our second Huey Magoo’s right here in our hometown of Springfield,” said James Tillman, franchisee of Huey Magoo’s locations in Springfield and the Ozarks. “Bringing this brand to Missouri has been such a rewarding journey. We’re proud to be part of the Huey Magoo’s family and can’t wait to continue growing across the state – next stop, Republic.”

The menu includes a robust selection of customizable options including fresh-made salads, sandwiches, wraps and the most popular choice, tender meals. Guests can also enjoy hand-cut chips, freshly prepared coleslaw, banana pudding, and house-made specialty dips—including Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, and Ranch—showcasing the brand’s commitment to quality and freshness. These selections complement a wider variety of flavors, an additional six signature dips (buffalo, honey mustard, bbq, garlic parmesan, sweet heat, and bleu cheese), and sides available to customize every meal.

There’s even more to love with the recent launch of the Magoo’s Rewards™ loyalty program, where members earn points toward free food with every purchase. New users receive a free three-piece tender meal with a beverage purchase to redeem within 30 days. Members earn 10 points per $1 spent, with catering orders earning one point per $1, making every meal—whether a quick bite or a group gathering—more rewarding. The Huey Magoo’s mobile app makes ordering, tracking rewards, and accessing exclusive offers easier than ever.

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch James and Lisa Tillman continue to grow with the Huey Magoo’s brand,” said Michael Sutter, chief operating officer of Huey Magoo’s. “Opening their third restaurant, and second in Springfield, is a testament to their passion, commitment and the strong connection they’ve built within their communities. We’re proud to have them as franchise partners and can’t wait to see their continued success across Missouri.”

Huey Magoo’s has opened its second Springfield location at 1382 E. Battlefield Road. Hours of operation are Monday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.