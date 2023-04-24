Huey Magoo's Opens in Springfield, Missouri

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the official grand opening today of its first restaurant in Missouri in Springfield, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Springfield is the 46th restaurant opening system-wide spanning nine states, with over 225 franchises currently sold now in 12 states. The 2,900 square foot free standing restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the first of up to five restaurants in the Springfield and surrounding areas that Huey Magoo’s Franchisees James and Lisa Tillman will open, who are also franchisees of First Watch and investors in FD’s Grillhouse and Casa Bella. Their next location is slated to open in Ozark in August 2023. Springfield will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are super excited about this brand and bringing Huey Magoo’s to Springfield!” says James and Lisa Tillman. “Springfield is our hometown, and the community is very supportive of us and new concepts to the area.” Howard continues, “Huey Magoo’s is expanding across the nation! We are thrilled to celebrate our first restaurant opening in Missouri under the superb leadership of franchisees James and Lisa, who are going to do great things kickstarting the growth of our unstoppable brand in Missouri.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 3352 E. Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65804. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-10pm, Friday and Saturday 10:30am-10:30pm.