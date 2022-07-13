Huey Magoo's Opens in St. Augustine, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in St. Augustine, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s St. Augustine is the milestone 30th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,555 square foot free standing St. Augustine restaurant features a drive-thru. St. Augustine is the first of three restaurants opening in St. John’s County under Huey Magoo’s franchisee group - Operating Partners Josh and Sarah Miller and Partners Michael Benedict and Bobby Zitzka - who are industry veterans with numerous concepts.

“We are very excited and ready for the area to have the best chicken tenders anywhere,” says Josh and Sarah Miller. “We are long-time visitors and residents of the area. We love the community, history and year-round tourists.” Howard continues, “We are over the moon to celebrate this milestone and further our growth throughout our flagship state of Florida. While store #30 is a big achievement, every Huey Magoo’s opening is important, we build them one store at a time, so after this milestone, the next milestone is store #31. We are very fortunate to have such truly tremendous franchisees, and our St. Augustine group is top-notch. Cheers to the next 30 Huey Magoo’s and many more!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.