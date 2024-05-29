Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” – celebrated its newest franchise store now open in Worthington, Ohio, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s Worthington is the 64th restaurant opening company-wide spanning 12 states, with hundreds more franchises currently sold in 13 states. The 2,400 square foot end cap restaurant features an outdoor patio. This is the fourth of 20 restaurants, joining Englewood, Marysville and Centerville, in the Dayton and Columbus areas under Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart, who are also multi-unit franchisees of bd’s Mongolian Grill. Worthington will offer dine-in/out, take-out, catering, online ordering thru Huey Magoo’s mobile app and website and third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are especially excited to open our newest Huey Magoo’s restaurant in my hometown of Worthington,” says Tim Hobart. “We pride ourselves in being very involved in all of our local communities, and we look forward to further growing this great brand’s popularity throughout the Dayton and Columbus regions.” Howard continues, “Tim and Ronda have achieved tremendous success opening four Huey Magoo’s restaurants in two years, with many more in the pipeline. We congratulate their team on Worthington, and we look forward to them making many more fans of the ‘Filet Mignon of Chicken” throughout Ohio.”

Huey Magoo’s fast casual restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, catering, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, fresh-made salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural with no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 53 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, OH 43085. Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10:30am-10pm.