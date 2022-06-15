Huey Magoo's Opens in Winter Garden, Florida

Huey Magoo’s - the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” - celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Winter Garden, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Winter Garden is the 28th restaurant opening system-wide spanning six states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,507 square foot end cap Winter Garden restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. Winter Garden is the second of four restaurants in Central Florida, joining ChampionsGate, that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Chris and McKenzie Cohen will open, who have over 50 years of combined restaurant experience. Their next location in Auburndale is slated to open in early 2023. Huey Magoo’s Winter Garden will offer dine-in/out, take out, curbside pickup and third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are honored to open our second restaurant in our hometown,” says Chris Cohen. “Our kids go to school here, we shop here, and we look forward to meeting new neighbors in this fast-growing community.” Howard continues, “Central Florida is where the first Huey Magoo’s opened, and so it’s very exciting to expand our footprint here even more with over 10 stores open now in Greater Orlando. Chris and McKenzie have experienced huge success with their ChampionsGate store, and we are confident they’ll see the same in Winter Garden.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 9250 Miley Drive, Winter Garden FL 34787. Hours of operation are daily 10am-9pm.