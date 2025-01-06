Huey Magoo’s, America’s premier chicken tender concept, is proud to honor the individuals who bravely serve our communities by offering an unbeatable promotion on National Law Enforcement and First Responder Day. On Thursday, January 9, law enforcement, EMS and fire department members will all be treated to a free 10 Piece Tender Bites Meal with the purchase of a beverage at Huey Magoo’s. This promotion is just one way Huey Magoo’s is giving back to the fearless individuals that work to keep our communities safe across the country.

With a Tender Bites Meal, law enforcement and first responders will be treated to 10 of Huey Magoo’s Tender Bites — hand-breaded Tender Bites made from the best 3% of the chicken — Crinkle-Cut Fries, Texas Toast & Magoo’s Dip. Guests will also have the option to order their Tender Bites sauced — hand-tossed in their choice of any Huey Magoo’s mouthwatering sauces such as Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper and Sweet Heat.

Huey Magoo’s is honored to recognize the tireless dedication law enforcement and first responders put forth each day to protect our communities, which is why they deserve nothing less than The Filet Mignon of Chicken®. Only offering guests the best 3% of the chicken, the tenderloin, Huey Magoo’s incorporates The Filet Mignon of Chicken® philosophy into everything they do, whether it’s their food, customer service or ambiance at each location. With a comprehensive menu consisting of Tenders, Sandwiches, Wraps and Salads, Huey Magoo’s offers an array of sauces, dips and sides for a chicken tender experience like no other.

This promotion is only valid in-store at participating locations and guests must show a proper ID to redeem. This promotion is not valid online or through third-party platforms.