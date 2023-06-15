The Human Bean Celebrates 25 Years of Service

Two and a half decades after their very first espresso drink was served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top, The Human Bean is celebrating its 25th anniversary this June.

With a motto of “a little kindness goes a long way,” The Human Bean has grown from a single drive-thru location in southern Oregon to over 300+ locations open or in development across over 25 states throughout the U.S. Franchise partners cite the company’s core values of quality, community and integrity as the ingredients that have brewed the brand’s quarter-century success.

“After seeing their passion for the company and tasting the incredible coffee, we were hooked,” says Laura Stark, Texas franchise owner. “We knew we wanted to be a part of this amazing company. The Human Bean doesn’t make you feel like you are a number. You feel like family.”

As part of the celebration, The Human Bean recently launched a new website with easily-findable nutrition information, an online store, highlights of annual giveback campaigns, and vibrant photos of new speciality drinks and classic favorites.

Interested future franchisees are also invited to drink in the new, separate franchise-focused website with information about getting started (from site selection to operations) and accessing the suite of support tools from The Human Bean corporate team.

“We’re ready to help at any stage,” says COO, Scott Anderson. “Every applicant speaks with a founder during the development phase, and other franchise owners always offer their support, too. It’s a really special community, and our partners who have grown with us are a big part of this 25-year milestone.”

Every visit to The Human Bean in June is an opportunity to grab a limited-edition Happy Birthday sticker to join the festivities, while supplies last.