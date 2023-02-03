The Human Bean Comes to Green, Ohio

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3532 Massillon Rd. in Green beginning this Friday, February 3rd. Customers are invited to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items.

The COO of HBOH, LLC’s new Human Bean location, Ron Watson, says the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Watson. “They’re ready to start serving the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Green.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, says “We know our customers are busy and on the go. When they visit us it’s a short time to be cared for, to treat themselves, and to share a special moment with a friendly face.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Green drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean Green has to offer from Monday through Friday 5 am to 9 pm, Saturday 6 am to 9 pm, and Sunday 6 am to 8 pm and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.