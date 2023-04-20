The Human Bean is Coming to Prescott Valley, Arizona

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 8200 E State Route 69 in Prescott Valley, AZ this spring. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Ali and Paul Wofford, look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

Wofford says her team is ready to start sharing the energy and serving the friendly faces who come the drive-thru in Prescott Valley.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities, adding locations, and doing great things for their neighbors,” says Dan Hawkins, CEO of The Human Bean franchise.

Hawkins attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Mochas for Men in June and Coffee for a Cure day in October. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Prescott Valley drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, says the Woffords.

Customers are invited to get a taste of The Human Bean of Prescott Valley and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.