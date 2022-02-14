The Human Bean Debuts in New Mexico

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Albuquerque, NM at 1300 Unser Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM. This franchise location is owned and operated by Keith Griego, Stacy Nefzer & Richard Nefzer of Tres Lobos, LLC. This will be the first location for The Human Bean in the state of New Mexico.

Keith Griego a native to New Mexico, attained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and his Executive MBA from the University of New Mexico and owns and operates Kidz Academy Preschool, an Early Child Education Center that serves the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho areas. In Keith’s free time he enjoys spending time with family, snowboarding with his daughter, and has a love for all sports.

Stacy Nefzer is an accomplished Client Manager overseeing operations and P&L management for key and strategic customers in the managed print services segment for a Fortune 500 tech company. She focuses a great deal of her time on customer satisfaction and enriching the experience for clients.

Richard Nefzer or "Ricky" has held numerous senior leadership roles in Albuquerque, with responsibilities that include strategic leadership and management, finance, operations, engineering, and administration. Ricky is the CFO of Kidz Academy and at The Human Bean Ricky will focus on aligning excellent customer service, high quality beverages and eats, and a long-term contributor to the community. With a perfect background of Albuquerque, Ricky enjoys all types of outdoor sports including golf, snowboarding, and mountain biking.

The Human Bean of Albuquerque is located at 1300 Unser Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @thehumanbeanswalbuquerque. Their hours will be 5 am to 9 pm and their phone number is 505-208-0755.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.