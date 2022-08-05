The Human Bean Debuts in San Antonio

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 25510 Bulverde Rd. in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 5th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

The new San Antonio location will be the first The Human Bean in the area, and the first one opened in conjunction with the Fischer’s Neighborhood Market convenience store. The local owners are very excited to be adding this high-quality coffee kiosk to their new store build.

Franchise owner of the new Human Bean location, Rodney Fischer, says the new staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“The team we have hired to open this initial location, and the surrounding community have been looking forward to the opening for months now.” Fischer says. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy and serving the friendly faces of the local area who come through our drive-thru in San Antonio.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. The Human Bean drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Fischer, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their local communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, says, “The name is really what it’s all about. We wanted a name that related to community and specialty coffee. The Human Bean is the people, and the name resonates with what the culture is about.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year. All of the money raised by the San Antonio drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization. Some of the initiatives that The Human Bean franchise supports locally in each community is cancer treatment and prevention, men and women's health, food insecurity, environmental causes, and children’s organizations.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in San Antonio has to offer from 5 am-9 pm every day, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.