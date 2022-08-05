The Human Bean Enters Dawsonville, Georgia

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 320 S. 400 Center Lane in Dawsonville beginning this Saturday, August 6th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

This new Human Bean location is locally owned by Aaron Nickelson and a lifelong friend and business partner. Nickelson says they look forward to providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“Our staff is amazing and our baristas love to make your day. We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Nickelson. “They’re ready to start sharing their positive energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Dawsonville.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Nickelson, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

We love our North Georgia communities and want to support our friends and neighbors the best we can. All of the money raised at these special events by the Dawsonville drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, says Nickelson.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Dawsonville has to offer from 6 am to 8 pm Monday – Saturday and 7 am to 7 pm Sundays, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.