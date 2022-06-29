The Human Bean Expands in Brunswick, Ohio

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Brunswick, OH at 3479 Center Rd., Brunswick, OH. This franchise location is owned and operated by Kyle Nothnagel. This will be the first location for Kyle and the first The Human Bean in the city of Brunswick. They will be celebrating their Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with The Northern Medina County Chamber Alliance on Thursday, June 30th, at 9 am.

The Human Bean of Brunswick is located at 3479 Center Rd., Brunswick, OH 44212. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at The Human Bean Brunswick. Their hours will be 5 am- 9 pm. Their phone number is 234-803-3201.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.