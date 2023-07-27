The Human Bean Expands in Lexington, Kentucky

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 2644 Richmond Road beginning this Thursday, July 27th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Akash Hira, says the staff look forward to providing high quality products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening of our second location,” says Hira. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Lexington.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“We have amazing franchise partners, and almost without exception each one of them is growing in their communities, adding locations, and doing great things for their neighbors” says Dan Hawkins, the CEO of The Human Bean franchise.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and the annual Food Drive Giveback in August. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Lexington drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Lexington has to offer Monday – Saturday 5 am – 8 pm and Sunday 6 am – 7 pm, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.