The Human Bean Grows Again in Eugene, Oregon

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1775 W 7th Avenue beginning Friday, February 10th. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Lauren Karcher, says the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

Karcher has an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening. She is ready to continue spreading the energy here, and serving the friendly faces who come through the drive-thru in Eugene.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Eugene drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.