The Human Bean Hires Janie Page as CMO

The Human Bean, a fast-growing national franchisor and leader in the specialty coffee drive-thru space announced the appointment of Janie Page as Chief Marketing Officer. Originally from Louisiana, Janie started her career working in field marketing for one of the largest franchisees of Papa John’s pizza, PJ United. From there, she transitioned on to a marketing position with Community Coffee Company, where her passion for the coffee industry began.

Page brings to her role over 20 years of experience in the coffee, retail, and foodservice industries. Prior to The Human Bean, she has worked in a variety of marketing positions for companies like Indo-European Foods, Beck Flavors, Farmer Brothers Coffee, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and Jarden Consumer Solutions.

At The Human Bean, she will manage brand strategy, menu innovation, advertising, digital initiatives, and strengthen the company’s strategic vision during a very exciting growth period. “I love coffee, so I am beyond thrilled to join The Human Bean family. It is a dream come true to be a part of a growing coffee business that values the human connection,” Page states.

Page has a strong track record of creating and executing strategies to take brands to the next level. Six years ago, Page became a Certified Q Grader of Arabica Coffee which is an advanced level course with over 22 tests. The tests relate to an individual’s ability to accurately and consistently cup and grade coffee according to SCAA cupping and grading standards and protocols. “With Janie’s deep understanding of marketing and coffee, she brings a wealth of knowledge to help us execute on our rapid growth and to enhance the company’s value proposition to franchisees.” says Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer.

“With her consumer-focused approach, marketing expertise, and passion for coffee, Janie was a natural addition to The Human Bean leadership team,” says Dan Hawkins, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited and honored to have Janie join The Human Bean family and drive our marketing efforts as we continue to grow across the US.”