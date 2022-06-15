The Human Bean to Host 6th Annual 'Mochas for Men' Event

The Human Bean drive-thrus across the country will be kicking off the summer season and bringing awareness to men’s health issues during the month of June. For the sixth year, The Human Bean will host its annual Mochas for Men event to raise funds for cancer detection and treatment for men. In addition, visitors will find new Refresher flavors for cooling off with an energizing twist.

On Friday, June 17, each Human Bean location will give $1 for every mocha sold to the local organization of their choice. Those donations will be used to fund cancer screening and treatment services for men — a message in line with June’s national Men’s Health Month awareness campaign.

“The Human Bean wanted to support our local communities by creating Mochas for Men,” says COO, Scott Anderson. “Funds raised provide preventive scans for early detection, education, and support patients with expenses while going through treatments.”

In previous years, the Mochas for Men campaign was held in November, when ‘No Shave November’ was being held in tandem. This year, The Human Bean is moving the event to June in an effort to strengthen the Men’s Health Month message and promote a larger awareness of preventable health problems and early cancer detection.

While all mocha purchases will count toward the fundraising event on June 17 (the Friday before Father’s Day), baristas will be highly recommending the company’s popular Lumberjack Mocha made with espresso, chocolate milk and peanut butter flavor — resembling a chocolate covered peanut butter cup, and served hot, iced or blended.

Customers are invited to show their support by treating themselves and their loved ones to tasty mochas all day.

In addition, The Human Bean fans will find two new Refresher flavors to savor in June: Blood Orange Coconut Ginger with Blackberries, and Guava Dragon Fruit Lychee. Both iced drinks are made with Steven Smith Mediterranean Mint green tea, and elevated with real fruit pieces. The Human Bean’s popular Fruit Tea Refreshers can be further customized with sparkling water, lemonade and fruit — and customers are invited to experiment throughout the month to make their own drink “just right.”