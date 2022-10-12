The Human Bean to Open in Lake City on October 12

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4650 W US HWY 90, Lake City, FL 32024 beginning Wednesday, October 12. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Owners of the new Human Bean location, Gary Davies and David Hill, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure on October 21st and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Lake City drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, says Davies.