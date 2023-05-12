The Human Bean to Open in McAllen, Texas

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1124 E. Nolana Ave. beginning this fall. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Alberto and Olivia Vazquez, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Vazquez.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Vazquez, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“Our mission is to inspire authentic human connections with every cup. This new drive-thru opening is another opportunity to do just that — spread kindness and foster connections in the communities where The Human Bean is served,” says Dan Hawkins, CEO of The Human Bean Franchise.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the McAllen drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in McAllen has to offer from and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.