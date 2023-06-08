The Human Bean to Open in Vancouver, Washington

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 2423 NE 134th St in Vancouver, WA on Saturday, June 10th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of their offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Brian Magnussen, says he looks forward to providing more above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top — by expanding in Vancouver.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Locations throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Magnussen, who has a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to his community.

The Human Bean franchise CEO Dan Hawkins says, “The Human Bean franchise is really like a supportive family. You’ll find owners celebrating each other's successes, sharing resources, and answering the call if anyone needs a hand. It’s a really special community and we’re honored that our franchisees have chosen to grow with us.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean locations participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the local stores will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to see a taste of what The Human Bean of Vancouver will offer Monday – Saturday 5am – 8pm and Sunday 6am – 7pm by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.