The Human Bean Opens Avondale, Arizona, Location

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1547 N. Dysart Rd. in Avondale, AZ beginning this Friday, April 7. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Alessio and Heather Altomare, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We have a talented and passionate team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Alessio Altomare. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Avondale.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the Altomares, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality. “It’s a pleasure to be able to give our customers something they look forward to. A special and memorable connection, and a beverage that helps them thrive.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Avondale drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.