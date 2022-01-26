The Human Bean Opens in Charlotte, North Carolina

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new location at 8156 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Charlotte, NC. This franchise location is owned and operated by Gary Davies and David Hill. This will be their sixth The Human Bean location and their third location in the state of North Carolina with other locations in Gastonia and Morganton, NC as well as in Columbia, Irmo and South Congaree, SC.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @thb_longcreek Their hours will be 5 am to 9 pm and their phone is 980-355-0364.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.