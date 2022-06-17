The Human Bean Opens in Cheyenne, Wyoming

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Cheyenne, WY at 2211 E. Lincolnway. This franchise location is owned and operated by Guy Mann and his daughter, Danica Mann. This will be the first location for Mann and the first The Human Bean in the city of Cheyenne.

The Human Bean of Cheyenne is located at 2211 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 92001. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at The Human Bean of Cheyenne. Their hours will be 5 am- 8 pm. Their phone number is 307-369-4500.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.