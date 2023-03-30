The Human Bean Opens in Chubbuck, Idaho

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 5209 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck, ID beginning Thursday, March 30th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

“For years we’ve had the vision of starting a coffee business and after we came across The Human Bean while traveling though Oregon several years ago we knew they were the right fit. THB’s passion is unmatched and we’re excited to bring that passion to the Portneuf Valley and look forward to using this as an outlet to give back and support the community that we love.”

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Melissa & Theo Warner, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like The Warner’s, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Chubbuck drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Chubbuck has to offer from 5am-8pm Mon-Fri, 6am-8pm Sat, 6am-6pm Sun, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.