The Human Bean Opens in Clovis, California

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Clovis, CA at 1750 Shaw Ave. This franchise location is owned by Pat and Vikki Mitchell. This will be Mitchell's fourth location in the state of California, with the others located in Atascadero, Morro Bay & Templeton.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @thehumanbean_slocounty. Their hours will be 5 am to 10 pm and their phone number is 209-603-4740.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.