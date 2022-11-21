The Human Bean Opens in Colorado Springs

Baristas at The Human Bean will be pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 2900 East Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs, CO beginning on Saturday, November 19th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Stanley Kelley and Aaron and Callie Claborn, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening. They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our second drive-thru location in Colorado Springs.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to give our customers something they look forward to. A special and memorable connection, and a beverage that helps them thrive,” says Scott Anderson, COO at The Human Bean.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the drive-thru locations will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Colorado Springs has to offer and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.