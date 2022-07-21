The Human Bean Opens in Concord, North Carolina

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3695 Concord Parkway in South Concord beginning this Wednesday, July 20th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owner of the new Human Bean location, Gary Davies, says the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Davies, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

Scott, Anderson, COO, says, “It’s a pleasure to be able to give our customers something they look forward to. A special and memorable connection, and a beverage that helps them thrive.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the South Concord drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing, says Davies.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in South Concord has to offer from 5 am to 9 pm every day, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.