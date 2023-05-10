The Human Bean Opens in Dumont, New Jersey

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 417 Washington Ave. in Dumont, NJ beginning Wednesday, May 10th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of their offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Syed and Bushra Ispahani, say they look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Locations throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the Ispahani’s, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure Day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean locations participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the local stores will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to see a taste of what The Human Bean in Dumont will offer 5am-8pm daily by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.