The Human Bean Opens in Grand Junction, Colorado

Baristas at The Human Bean will be pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 2501 North Avenue in Grand Junction beginning Thursday, April 13th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners, Jackson and Brooke Bennett, also recently opened a drive-thru location in Clifton, which has been serving customers since mid-January. The Bennetts say their staff at both drive-thrus are excited about providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the Bennetts, who have a passion for creating memorable customer experiences.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, says “The name is really what it’s all about. We focus entirely on community and specialty coffee. The Human Bean is about the people, and we’re excited to bring coffee with a smile to the people of Mesa County.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Earth Day in April and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for organizations that support both local and global wellbeing.

Visitors are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Grand Junction has to offer from 5am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 5am-12am Friday-Saturday. The Clifton location is open 5am-9pm every day. Coffee lovers can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.