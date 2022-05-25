The Human Bean Opens in Grant Pass, Oregon

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Grants Pass, OR at 700 SE 7th St. Grants Pass, OR. This franchise location is owned and operated by Dave and Doneta Thomason of Thomason Bean Co, LLC. The Thomason’s currently own three other Human Bean locations in Grants Pass as well as two locations in Roseburg, OR.

The Thomason’s are the owners of Thomason Hospitality Group, which is based in Grants Pass and owns 43 locations of various concepts throughout the state of Oregon. In addition to The Human Bean locations, they operate Elmer’s restaurants, Pita Pits, and Taprock NW Grill. Thomason is a past President of the Oregon Restaurant Association. They currently have approximately 500 employees.

The new Human Bean of Grants Pass is location at 700 SE 7th St., Grants Pass, OR 97526. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for progress updates at The Human Bean of Grants Pass. Their hours will be 4:45am-8pm. Their phone number is 541-226-9390.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.