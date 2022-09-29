The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Owners of the new Human Bean location, Mark and Moni Peterson, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service—all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like the Peterson’s, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“The Human Bean franchise is really like a supportive family. You’ll find owners celebrating each other's successes, sharing resources, and answering the call if anyone needs a hand. It’s a really special community, and we’re honored that our franchisees have chosen us to grow with,” says The Human Bean franchise COO, Scott Anderson.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October, which will be held this year on Friday, October 21st, and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Kent drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Kent has to offer from 5 am to 9 pm every day, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.