    The Human Bean Opens New Store in Huntington, West Virginia

    Industry News | January 19, 2022

    The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new dual drive-thru at 5634 Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705. This franchise location is owned and operated by Mike & Bettie Chapman of the AskKris Corporation. This will be the first The Human Bean location for the Chapman’s and the first location in the state of West Virginia. 

    Mike & Bettie, Barboursville, WV residents, also own several local Marco’s Pizza locations and two Paradise Donuts locations. They are very excited to have the opportunity to bring a premium coffee brand like Human Bean to the tri-state area. 

    You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for progress updates at The Human Bean Huntington. Their hours will be 6 am to 9 pm and the phone number is 681-888-5433.

    Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.

