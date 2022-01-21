The Human Bean Opens in Odessa, Texas

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, opened a new drive-thru at 2425 N. FM 1936, Odessa, TX. This franchise location is owned and operated by Maurice Torano. This will be his third franchised location in Texas with the first location opening in Odessa in 2017 and his second location opening in Midland in 2020.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at The Human Bean of West Texas. Their hours will be 5 am to 9 pm and their phone number is 432-272-6131.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.