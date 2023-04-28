The Human Bean Opens in Pasadena, Maryland

Baristas at The Human Bean, the very first location in the State of Maryland, will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 8553 Fort Smallwood Rd in Pasadena beginning Monday, May 1st. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast/lunch and sweet items to-go.

Franchise owners Glenn Jones and John Courembis, say the staff looks forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — topped off with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’ve got an excited team, who has been training and preparing for this grand opening,” says Jones. “We will be looking to open several more locations in and around Anne Arundel County in the near future as sites become available.”

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Jones, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

The Human Bean franchise CEO, Dan Hawkins, attributes the company’s growth to a community-minded mentality and treating everyone “like a kind human bean.” With quarterly charity donations and many smaller local initiatives, the company strives to make staff, partners, vendors, and customers feel valued.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thru’s participate in the fundraisers each year and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the Pasadena drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Pasadena has to offer 5:30 am – 8:00 pm Monday – Saturday and Sunday 6 am – 8 pm, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.