The Human Bean Opens in Porterville, California

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new drive-thru in Porterville at 410 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA. This franchise location is owned and operated by Fred and Kellie Gibby. This will be the Gibby’s fourth location in the state of California with other locations in Visalia and Tulare.

The Human Bean of Porterville is located at 410 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @thehumanbeantularecounty. Their hours will be 5 am to 10 pm and their phone number is 559-782-6373.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.