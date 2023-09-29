The Human Bean Opens in Reno, Nevada

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 400 E. Plumb Lane in Reno, Nevada on Friday, September 29th. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of their offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

General manager of the Reno locations, Ryan Rhoden says he and his team look forward to opening their fifth location and continuing to provide above-par products and the best customer service experience in Reno—all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top!

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years. Locations throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their community.

The Human Bean franchise CEO Dan Hawkins says, “The Human Bean franchise is really like a supportive family. You’ll find owners celebrating each other's successes, sharing resources, and answering the call if anyone needs a hand. It’s a really special community and we’re honored that our franchisees have chosen to grow with us.”

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean locations participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment. Last year, the Reno locations of The Human Bean raised over $20,000 to fight cancer locally through detection, prevention, and treatment programs in the area.

Customers are invited to see a taste of what The Human Bean of Reno will offer Monday – Sunday, 5 am – 9 pm by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.