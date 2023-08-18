The Human Bean Opens in San Antonio

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 7224 FM 78 beginning August 18, 2023. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

Local owners of the new Human Bean location, Adrian De La Rosa and family, say the staff look forward to providing above-par products and exceptional customer service — all with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably-sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees, who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

“Opening a new location is always a big rush of excitement and energy. The team in San Antonio has been amazing going through all the steps of training and planning. We’re so happy to congratulate them on their opening day,” says Scott Anderson, the COO of The Human Bean Franchise.

Customers can join the feel-good vibes by participating in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Food Drive Giveback, which takes place today, August 18, and Coffee for a Cure day on October 20. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for women’s and men’s cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the San Antonio drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in San Antonio has to offer from Sunday – Thursday from 5 am to 9 pm, and Friday - Saturday from 5 am to 10 pm, and can prepare for their visit by finding The Human Bean drink menu and Rewards App online.