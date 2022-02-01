The Human Bean Opens in Streetsboro, Ohio

The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, has opened a new location at 9215 State Route 43, Streetsboro, OH. This franchise location is owned and operated by Mark & Moni Peterson. This will be their second location with their other location in Canton, OH.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @humanbeanstreetsboro Their hours are 5 am to 9 pm and their phone is 330-968-6797.

Download The Human Bean Rewards App and sign up for their loyalty program to get $2 off your first purchase and $5 for every 55 points you earn. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend you refer, and many more rewards with the app.