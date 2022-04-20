The Human Bean Will Plant Trees for Drinks Sold on Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, The Human Bean will be planting a tree for every drink sold Friday, April 22. In partnership with Trees for the Future, the goal is to plant 70,000 new trees. Trees for the Future is a national nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation. They are currently operating planting projects in Kenya and Tanzania, which ties to The Human Bean’s Farm Friendly Projects in these coffee-growing communities. Their projects train communities on sustainable land use so that they can grow vibrant regional economies, thriving food systems, and a healthier planet.

To date, Trees for the Future has planted 250 million trees around the world and has a goal to plant One Billion trees by 2030.

The Human Bean is on a mission to inspire authentic human connections, one cup at a time, and to give back and support the communities that we serve. Please visit any of The Human Bean locations on this day and support our coffee growing communities and our planet through your drink purchase.

The Human Bean has a long history of partnering with local organizations and giving back.