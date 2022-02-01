The Hummus & Pita Co. to Open Flagship in Ohio

The Hummus & Pita Co. has announced its flagship location for all of Ohio with a Grand Opening slated for April of 2022. Planting roots on the highly-trafficked Hilliard Rome Road, alongside big name fast-casual concepts, the Columbus location marks the first of the concept’s statewide 3-unit expansion plan with seasoned multi-concept franchise Pranay Patel. Patel boasts over 10 years of industry experience and is a former multi-unit Subway and Dairy Queen franchisee in the Columbus area. The franchisee is also actively scouting for his second Ohio location, with the Polaris/Lewis Center, Grandview/Ohio State Campus, and Easton and Hamilton Quarter neighborhoods, in mind.

The brick and mortar located at 1777 Hilliard Rome Rd, Hilliard Ohio 43026 was chosen by Patel due to high traffic and premier visibility. Fast casual restaurants such as Chipotle, Panera Bread, and Panda Express which have also secured placement on Hilliard Rome Rd have built some of their highest volume locations within the Columbus metro. The area is densely populated and has a great mix of commercial and residential real estate within a 5–10 mile radius.

“When we began looking for our next franchise venture, we were searching for a concept that offered authentic, healthy Mediterranean food and had already made a name for itself,” says Patel. “Our mission was to join a brand that was innovative and provided the opportunity to grow alongside one another in a joint effort. We immediately knew that the multitude of options that Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co., and his team curated on their menu, especially those of the vegan and vegetarian variety, did not exist in other brands. We are personal fans of the proprietary Vegan Moroccan Meatballs and Vegan Shawarma recipes as well as the signature Chickpea Chiller hummus-based milkshake and are positive that these out-of-the-box menu items will draw customers in.”

“We are eagerly anticipating this next step in our nationwide expansion with our newest Columbus location,” says Pesso. “Pranay has been a wonderful addition to our franchise family and we’re thrilled to be working with him to bring The Hummus & Pita Co. to the state, especially in such a coveted area. With all of his outstanding experience, we’re confident that Pranay has his finger on the pulse of the Columbus area, and we look forward to serving diners across the region and, eventually, the state with our delicious Mediterranean cuisine.”

The Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co. has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2012. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast-casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, robust roster of vegetarian and vegan options like its proprietary Vegan Morrocan Meatballs and Shawarma, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.