When entrepreneurs Phillip Yesenosky and Patrick Doyle decided to launch Humpty’s Dumplings in 2014, they did so with only $1,300, using that money to purchase supplies and a fryer, borrowing a KitchenAid mixer from a friend in the process. The early days of the close-knit venture saw various obstacles, from oil fires to kitchen hopping to fill orders. But after overcoming some early struggles, the high school friends and business partners saw their business grow and thrive. Now, 10 years later, the two are preparing to celebrate two major milestones.

Humpty’s Dumplings is not only preparing to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, but they are also approaching a whopping 10 million dumplings served. To celebrate both milestones, Yesenosky and Doyle have decided to give away free dumplings for a year to 10 lucky customers.

Here’s how the giveaway will work: Yesenosky and Doyle will place 10 special gold-brushed dumplings into their inventory beginning on Saturday, June 15th at their Keswick location, and at farmers’ markets (including Saturdays at the Lansdale Farmer’s Market, and Sundays in Horsham). If a customer is served a gold dumpling, they’ll receive two dozen dumplings per month for an entire year (which can be collected at once, or spread out through the year). The offer is not available with any online ordering. Winners are asked to contact Humpty’s Dumplings on Instagram, and are required to share a photo of the gold dumping in their message.

“We set very high expectations for ourselves, but 10 million dumplings sold in our first 10 years in business was not a number we even imagined,” said Yesenosky. “It’s special, and really speaks to our growth and success. We’re so grateful to the communities we’ve served, who have supported us for the last decade, so it only made sense to give back to our customers while commemorating these milestones.”

Humpty’s Dumplings started as a tiny business which catered to local birthday parties, graduations, and weddings. Honey chipotle chicken (featuring rotisserie chicken) was the first dumpling the partners ever created, and their first event was at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, which they lived a few blocks from. Yesenosky and Doyle met in high school and have been partners since Day 1, along with another partner who left the company in 2019. While the initial operation was a “rag-tag” team working a human assembly line, they managed to hand-make every single dumpling and become very successful before their first brick and mortar location, which came in June of 2015 in Glenside. Before the storefront, their early success came from working at farmers’ markets and events. At the Ambler Music Fest in 2014 — their first ever street festival — the partners had very low funds remaining after purchasing all the supplies they needed to participate. After a rainy weather flop on the first day, they offered four flavors and sold nearly 3,000 dumplings the following day.

After the first retail location went live, success was rather immediate. After winning “best food” at the Bonnaroo music festival in 2016, they were able to secure their first food truck in 2017 – a massive 40-foot truck that was a huge hit. Also in 2017, Humpty’s Dumplings opened a second brick-and-mortar location at 705 East Passyunk Avenue, eventually winning “Best of Philly” accolades from Philadelphia Magazine. The shop unfortunately lasted only two years, but the Glenside location remained solid. After COVID hit, they reinvested in the company, which allowed them to acquire two more food trucks. Their Fishtown location opened in November of 2019.

While there were hiccups, between closing one location and dealing with the COVID lockdowns, Humpty’s Dumplings has seen incredible financial growth over the past four years. The company’s compound growth rate is approximately 40% over the past four years, doubling in size twice during that period.

Currently, Humpty’s Dumplings offers eight different flavors of dumplings, including Asian Pork; Broccoli & Cheddar; Buffalo Chicken; Cheesesteak; Honey Chipotle Chicken; Chicken Parmesan; Spinach, and Mozzarella and Ricotta; and French Onion Soup. They also offer noodle bowls, including Buffalo Chicken; Chicken Pot Pie; Cheesesteak; Italian Roast Pork; Honey Chipotle Chicken; and General Tso’s Noodles. Additional side items are coming to the menu soon. Dumplings cost $12 for six (single flavor or mix and match), and all dumplings cost $1 on Wednesdays. Humpty’s Dumplings flavors are ever-changing, and bowls are only available at the Keswick location.

“We’re extremely grateful for the legions of customers who have supported us over the past decade, and really can’t believe that we’ve reached this milestone in what feels like the blink of an eye,” said Yesenosky. “In looking back over the past decade, we’ve had a ton of fun, met more dumpling lovers than we’d ever imagined, and worked our asses off,” added Doyle. “It’s been an amazing journey, and we’re incredibly excited to see where the next 10 years takes us.”

Humpty’s Dumplings is located at 277 North Keswick Avenue in Glenside, PA’s Keswick Village. The shop is open seven days per week for lunch and dinner. The Fishtown location is situated at 102 West Girard Avenue within The Saint, open Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 5 p.m., open until midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Learn more at https://humptysdumplings.com.