HungerRush Expands Leadership with New Hires

HungerRush, a leading cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, announced expansions of its leadership bench with the addition of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Independent Operators (I/O) Sales.

The growing finance team welcomes two new Boston-based team members. David Tabachnick joins the team as CFO and Patrick Hughes will assume the role of Vice President of Finance.

David Tabachnick joins HungerRush from Acoustic where he most recently served as CAO. He brings more than 20 years’ experience to his new role as CFO, including extensive private equity (PE) experience through Vista Equity Partners. Tabachnick’s experience includes the industry as the CFO for UpServe prior to the company’s 2020 acquisition by Lightspeed. He previously led several companies through global expansion, mergers and acquisitions and has been a key leader in increasing year-over-year growth for organizations.

Patrick Hughes will serve as the Vice President of Finance. Working closely with David, Patrick will focus on emphasizing longstanding partnerships, reporting, automation, and environment of controls and advise on growth paths for HungerRush. With more than 15 years’ experience in both accounting and FP&A, he excels in high growth environments focused on technology advancements. He previously worked for companies such as Tripadvisor, Lightspeed and Alegeus and brings a new perspective through his roles with Vista Equity Partners.

Stepping into the role of COO is Jim DaBroi. Jim joined HungerRush in 2023 and brings more than 25 years of experience in developing and growing customer support operations for various SaaS and payments companies. In his role at HungerRush he will be focused on leading the deployment and installations of customer success and technical support efforts. Jim has held previous positions at PayPal, LinkedIn, Pitney Bowes and Intuit.

Leveraging the talent from last year’s Menufy acquisition, HungerRush has appointed Ashishh Desai to Vice President of I/O sales. Ashishh was previously a Co-Founder of Kansas City-based Menufy, an industry-leading online food ordering platform acquired in October 2021 and will continue to build and grow HungerRush’s I/O sector.

HungerRush CEO, Perry Turbes, says, “We are excited to attract this caliber of world-class Fintech and PE-based talent with the addition of David and Patrick, who together will be key to our rapid growth strategy. In addition, the appointments of Jim and Ashishh bring deep experience in SaaS, payments and sales to our team that is unmatched. With our now robust leadership team, we will continue to accelerate our commitment to elevate the restaurant technology space and meet the evolving needs of our customers to help them achieve their own goals in the restaurant industry.”