Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, is announcing the launch of its first-ever National Flavored Crust Day on August 14. This new annual holiday celebrates the crust innovation that changed the pizza game 40 years ago and kicks off a season of bold flavors, giveaways and one-of-a-kind experiences.

To mark the milestone, Hungry Howie’s is debuting a limited-time Sweet Heat Bacon Flavored Crust, available nationwide from August 14 through December or while supplies last. The new crust delivers the perfect balance of sweet heat and smoky bacon for a bold, savory bite. It pairs perfectly with any pizza, especially the ‘73 Classic, a longtime fan favorite.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. The inaugural National Flavored Crust Day festivities include:

Free Pizza Tattoos & On-Site Giveaways: For the ultimate super fans, Hungry Howie’s is teaming up with Signature Tattoo in Ferndale, just outside of Detroit, on August 14 to give away free custom pizza-themed tattoos from 12-6PM, no appointment needed. All attendees will be entered into an on-site raffle, and 50 lucky winners will score both a free tattoo and free Hungry Howie’s pizza for a year. Plus, there will be additional giveaways and surprises throughout the event, all served up alongside an in-shop pizza party for attendees.

Hungry Howie’s Secret Crust Society: Fans can join Hungry Howie’s Instagram Broadcast Channel, the Secret Crust Society, to access exclusive deals, behind-the-scenes content, and surprise giveaways, including a limited number of free pizzas available on National Flavored Crust Day.

“My Hungry Howie’s Order” Spotify Playlist: To set the mood for National Flavored Crust Day, the brand is dropping a curated “My Hungry Howie’s Order” Spotify playlist inspired by its famous crust flavors.

“Flavored Crust is what makes Hungry Howie’s truly unique,” said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. “National Flavored Crust Day is our way of celebrating 40 years of innovation and starting a flavorful new tradition our fans can enjoy year after year.”

The limited-time Sweet Heat Bacon Flavored Crust is available at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide. Guests can place orders online, in the app, or in-store while supplies last.