Hungry Howie's Announces New Franchise Incentive Program

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, announced today the roll out of its new franchise incentive program to promote accelerated unit growth in 2022. Offering bold incentives for a limited-time, Hungry Howie’s new aggressive development strategy is designed for multi-unit operators who are looking for a slice of the dynamic quick-service pizza sector.

Since its humble beginnings in 1973 as a hamburger stand turned takeout and delivery pizzeria in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Hungry Howie’s has become a top pizza franchise. With more than 535 stores in 21 states, the pizza brand aims to expand its national footprint by signing at least 10 more franchisees and grow by 10% in 2022.

For those interested in expanding their portfolio with a leading brand in the $46 billion pizza industry, Hungry Howie’s is offering investors up to $150,000 in free royalties for three or more locations as part of its brand-new Strategic Growth Partner franchise incentive program. See franchising.hungryhowies.com for full program terms and conditions.

“There is a tremendous franchise growth opportunity for Hungry Howie’s and there is no better time to join,” says Steve Clough, Director of Franchise Development at Hungry Howie’s. “This is the first time in the brand’s history that we have introduced a program this aggressive. The Michigan-based pizza brand has continuously been recognized as one of the nation’s top pizza chains and with record-breaking sales numbers, a strong customer base, proven success in our business model; Hungry Howie’s is primed for national multi-unit growth expansion. We’ll be looking to partner with multi-unit operators who have a passion for the brand, strong business acumen, and proven restaurant industry experience.”